Space Force vows ‘above and beyond’ cleanup of Maui spill

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Space Force says a power surge during a lightning storm likely caused a mechanical issue that allowed diesel fuel to spill last week at the environmentally sensitive and culturally important summit of Haleakala mountain in Hawaii. The Maui News reports U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir says a team will take measurements to better understand the severity of the contamination. He says it’s impossible to know right now how far the diesel fuel seeped into the ground. He vowed remediation efforts would go above and beyond because industry standard protocols would not be sufficient for what he called “sacred ground.”

