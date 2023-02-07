Sheriff: Man selling dog fatally shot at meeting spot

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says Lonnie Alford Ray sold the dog online and went to a parking lot near Interstate 20 in Bishopville to meet the buyer on Monday night. Instead, the sheriff says Ray was met by several men, who grabbed the dog’s leash and fired several shots. Ray died a short time later. No arrests have been made. French bulldogs are considered a valuable breed and can sell for thousands of dollars.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.