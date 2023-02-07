Prosecutor: XXXTentacion’s accused killers set out to rob

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The trial of three men accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion is underway with the defense insinuating the rapper Drake may have been involved. In opening statements Tuesday, prosecutor Pascale Achille said defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams set out in June 2018 to rob people and happened upon the rapper as he visited a motorcycle store. She said that during a struggle over $50,000, Boatwright shot XXXTentacion. She said video, photos and testimony from a fourth man who pleaded guilty will prove their guilt. Defense attorneys said the investigation was rushed and detectives didn’t investigate Drake, with whom XXXTentacion had a feud. Prosecutors say there is no such evidence.

