Overnight rescue dig saves toddler trapped in Thai well

BANGKOK (AP) — An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand. Rescuers clapped and cheered as the toddler, the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar, was pulled out of the 49-foot-deep shaft Tuesday and taken to a waiting ambulance. Rescuers dug overnight alongside the pit, about 12 inches wide. The operation was delicate because the digging risked collapsing the sides of the well onto the child. The girl was reported to be tired but otherwise in good shape after being taken to hospital.

