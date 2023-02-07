Nigerian politician in UK court over organ-harvesting claims

LONDON (AP) — A senior Nigerian politician is on trial in London for allegedly exploiting a street trader by transporting him to the U.K. to donate a kidney in exchange for thousands of pounds. Ike Ekweremadu was deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and a lawyer. He was on trial along with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu and their 25-year-old daughter Sonia at London’s Central Criminal Court on Tuesday. They deny conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of the young man with a view to exploitation between August 2021 and May 2022. Prosecutors allege Ekweremadu and his family recruited a 21-year-old man at a Lagos street market to be a kidney donor for Sonia Ekweremadu.

