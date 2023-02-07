Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri K-12 teachers would be banned from talking about being gay with students without first getting parents’ permission under a pending bill. LGBTQ rights activists asked lawmakers Tuesday not to pass the legislation during a public hearing at the Capitol, while supporters argued parents should be informed about those conversations. The proposal goes farther than a Florida law dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.” The Missouri measure would limit discussions on gender identity and LGBTQ issues unless school staff are licensed mental health care providers. Republican state Sen. Mike Moon’s bill is among several filed across the nation this year that are similar to Florida’s new law.

