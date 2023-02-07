Manchester City’s problems mount for manager Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola had enough to worry about even before Manchester City became embroiled in probably the biggest Premier League scandal of all time. City is facing accusations that the club breached a host of financial regulations with its lavish spending. Guardiola faces his own battle to defend the league title and keep his team’s season on track. City’s position in the standings remains healthy enough at five points behind leader Arsenal in second place. But Sunday’s loss to Tottenham fed into a growing feeling that all is not right within the club. That was the case even before Monday’s bombshell action by the Premier League.

