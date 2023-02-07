Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after a school resource officer was shot and wounded at a Kansas high school last year. Jaylon Elmore appeared for a preliminary hearing Monday and was bound over for trial. He was a senior at Olathe East High School on March 4 when he was called to an assistant principal’s office after reports that he had a gun in school. Court documents say he and school resource officer Erik Clark shot each other during a scuffle over the gun. Investigators said the assistant principal was hit by bullets “most likely” fired by Clark during the fight. Elmore is being held on $1 million bond.

