Jessica Pegula reveals her mother Kim Pegula’s health crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has revealed that her mother, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, went into cardiac arrest in June and is still recovering. In an essay that The Players’ Tribune published Tuesday, Pegula writes that her mother is improving every day as she deals with significant language and memory issues, and that her long-term status is unknown. The family previously has only said that Kim Pegula was receiving care for “unexpected health issues.” Jessica Pegula says she decided to tell her story after Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati.

