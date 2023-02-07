Japan shows tough new security moves during Philippines trip

TOKYO (AP) — Growing worry over Chinese threats has led to a major Japanese boost in military spending, defense partnerships and aid packages. It’s a concerted new effort by Tokyo to draw like-minded Asian nations into a stronger, unified front as Beijing seeks to establish regional dominance. This security shift will be highlighted during a visit to Tokyo starting Wednesday of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines. Just last week, Marcos and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin agreed to allow U.S. troops access to more bases. Japan says the aggressive new policy is needed to confront China’s militarization of disputed islands in the South China Sea. But critics call it an attempt to use massive aid infusions to push Japanese security views on poorer countries.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.