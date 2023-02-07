In the spirit: More alcohol ads to run during Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — A bevy of booze brands will be in the Super Bowl ad lineup this year. Anheuser-Busch has ended its exclusive advertising sponsorship after more than 30 years. The St. Louis, Missouri, beverage giant will still be the largest alcohol advertiser during the game, with three minutes of national airtime and a 30-second regional Budweiser spot. But this year, it will be joined by others, including beer brands Heineken and Molson Coors and liquor brands Remy Martin and Crown Royal, all eager to make their mark on advertising’s largest stage. Brands pay premium dollars to advertise during the gridiron classic, which draws about 100 million viewers each year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.