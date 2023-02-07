Australian prosecutor alleges principal molested 3 sisters

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A prosecutor has told a jury that a former principal of a ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls school in the Australian city of Melbourne molested three sisters. Malka Leifer has pleaded not guilty in the Victoria state County Court to 29 sexual offenses that were allegedly committed at the Adass Israel School and other places between 2003 and 2007. Prosecutor Justin Lewis told the jury Wednesday that the school was excited by Tel Aviv-born Leifer’s arrival from Israel in 2001. He said she came to the school with a “good reputation.” The sisters were aged around 12, 14 and 16 then. The trial is scheduled to take six weeks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.