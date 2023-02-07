30 news groups ask Idaho Supreme Court to reject gag order
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Thirty news organizations have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a sweeping gag order in a case against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The challenge was filed Monday evening. It comes just a few days after an attorney representing the family of one of the victims filed an opposition to the gag order in state court, saying it is overly broad and places an undue burden on the families. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.