Vinícius Júnior again targeted by racist insults in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior continued in Spain over the weekend. The Brazil forward was again targeted by racist insults in a league match. The Spanish league says it will investigate the latest attacks after television images showed someone calling him a monkey during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Mallorca on Sunday. Vinícius was also insulted after the match when he stopped to pose for photos and sign autographs for fans. Vinícius has been subjected to insults since he came to play in Spain five years ago.

