Salman Rushdie gives first interview since 2022 stabbing

NEW YORK (AP) — Months after being stabbed repeatedly as he prepared to deliver a lecture, Salman Rushdie is blind in his right eye, struggles to write and at times has “frightening” nightmares. But, he said during his first interview since the stabbing, he still has a feeling of gratitude. “Well, you know, I’ve been better,” he told The New Yorker’s David Remnick. “But, considering what happened, I’m not so bad.” The interview appeared on the eve of the publication of his new book, “Victory City,” which he completed before the attack. He called his attacker an “idiot” but otherwise said he held no anger.

