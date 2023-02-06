Man gets 5-year prison term in Planned Parenthood fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting fires at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Michigan. Joshua Brereton’s attorney says he was inspired by a church sermon about “making a difference,” but now greatly regrets his actions. The clinic in Kalamazoo was not open at the time. Planned Parenthood offers abortion services, and Brereton has made videos calling abortion a “genocide of babies.” Prosecutors say clinic repairs and lost income due to the fire totaled about $33,000. The government says Brereton set three separate fires on the outside of the building.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.