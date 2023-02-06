Kentucky’s Craft faces pushback on drug-related campaign ad
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kelly Craft is facing turbulence over a recent ad about her bid to become Kentucky’s next governor. The commercial aims to connect with voters by highlighting the state’s struggles with drug addiction. In it, Craft calls the fight against drug abuse personal and says she’s experienced “that empty chair” at her table. Questions soon arose about that as people sought details. Craft has since disclosed that a “close family member” of hers went to rehab and overcame addiction. That’s prompting backlash from people who interpreted the “empty chair” described in the ad as referring to someone who died of addiction.