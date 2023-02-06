Julie Andrews teams with daughter on new picture book

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest picture book collaboration between Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton was inspired by an unusual musical performance in Spain. “The Enchanted Symphony” will be published Sept. 12. Andrews and Walton Hamilton thought of the book during the first year of the pandemic, when they attended “Concert for the Biocene.” The performance featured a string quartet, playing in front of thousands of plants at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu. “The Enchanted Symphony” takes place in a village “beset by a mysterious fog,” but revived by a “boy’s simple melody.” Abrams Children’s Books calls it a “hopeful fairy tale.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.