EU Parliament planning for possible Zelenksyy visit in days

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s legislature is preparing plans to host Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday should the Ukrainian president decide to come to Brussels to attend an EU summit. Two sources in the parliament said such plans are only meant to prepare the legislature to host Zelenskyy if security conditions permit him to make the trip. “When he would come, we would be ready,” said one of the sources, stressing that because of security concerns any decision could only come at the last moment.

