Concern rises for lives of 2 Thai activists on hunger strike

By KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA
BANGKOK (AP) — Concerns about the condition of two hunger strikers in Thailand seeking political and judicial reforms have heightened as the hospital where the two women are being kept urgently summoned their parents. Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphon have been on hunger strike since Jan. 18. They have also refused water for much of that time, though they agreed a few days ago to resume water intake. They’re striking to demand reform of the justice system, the release of political prisoners pending trial and for lawmakers to amend or abolish laws used against political dissidents. Their lawyer, Krisadang Nutcharas, said they are in poor condition, and at risk of losing their lives.

