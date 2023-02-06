Australian, New Zealand leaders’ talk focuses on China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and New Zealand prime ministers are meeting to talk about China’s importance to their national economies. They resolved to voice their disagreements with their most important trading partner that is becoming more assertive in their region. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made Australia the destination of his first overseas trip as his government’s leader since his predecessor Jacinda Ardern announced her surprise resignation in January. The visit Tuesday to Australia’s Parliament House comes two weeks after he assumed office Jan. 25. Hipkins used a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to give an assurance that he had not changed New Zealand’s foreign policy direction.

