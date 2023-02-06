Attorneys, advocates seek stay of execution for Missouri man

An attorney for Raheem Taylor is urging the Missouri Supreme Court to halt a “constitutionally intolerable event” — the potential execution of an innocent man. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the killings of his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago. Attorney Kent Gipson’s motion asks the state Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Taylor’s innocence claim. But St. Louis County’s prosecutor who recently reviewed the case said he believed Taylor was guilty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson denied him clemency on Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.