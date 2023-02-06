Arkansas House passes bill restricting ‘adult’ performances

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has approved a bill restricting “adult” performances that originally targeted drag shows but was revamped following complaints it was anti-LGBTQ. The House on Monday approved the bill on a 78-15 vote, sending it back to the Senate for a final vote. The bill adds a new category of “adult” performances that are banned from public property and can’t have minors in attendance. Unlike an earlier version of the bill, the legislation no longer specifically classifies drag shows as adult businesses. The changes to the bill have eased some of the concerns opponents have. But the top Democrat in the House said the measure remained too vaguely worded.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.