Adani woes spur protests as stock turmoil turns political

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators from India’s main opposition party have gathered in New Delhi and other cities to demand regulators investigate allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by India’s second-biggest conglomerate, headed by coal mining tycoon Gautam Adani. The protests spurred by the opposition Congress have added to pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to a massive sell-off of shares in Adani Group companies after a U.S.-based short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research, accused them of various fraudulent practices. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. Adani was the richest person in Asia before the debacle. He and his companies have lost tens of billions of dollars as investors dumped shares.

