2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
By LEA SKENE and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman has been accused of conspiring with a Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area. The arrest of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, is the latest in a series across the country as authorities warn electrical infrastructure could be a target for domestic terrorists. She has been accused of conspiring with Brandon Russell to disable the power grid by shooting out substations. A criminal complaint unsealed Monday says she wanted to “completely destroy this whole city.” It wasn’t clear whether the defendants had lawyers to could speak on their behalf.