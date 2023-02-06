146 NYC police committed misconduct in 2020 protests: Report

A new report says nearly 150 New York City police officers committed misconduct, including using excessive force, while responding to the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd. The report released Monday by the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board also says many officers disciplined by the police department received punishment that was less than the panel recommended, and some were not disciplined at all. The board says more than 600 complaints could not be investigated because officers could not be identified. The NYPD objected to many of the report’s conclusions and said it omitted the fact that officers were responding to dangerous situations while protecting the city.

