Swiss lawmakers visit Taiwan, say they want closer ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of Swiss lawmakers has met with Taiwan’s president and said their government wants to deepen political relations. That adds to shows of support by foreign politicians for the self-ruled island democracy in the face of Chinese intimidation. U.S. legislators including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have irked Beijing by visiting Taiwan, which China’s ruling Communist Party claims as part of its territory. The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping has responded by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island of 22 million people and firing missiles into the sea.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.