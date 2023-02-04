Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway. Authorities said Saturday that the two suspects had been attempting to steal the pickup truck on Interstate 75, or items in the vehicle, when they were interrupted by a trooper and fled northbound in another truck. During the pursuit, the men fired several times at the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

