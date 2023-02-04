North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia marked Saturday the birth anniversary of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital Skopje because of fears of potential clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Both countries have claims on the same historic figure. The commemoration events mark 151 years since the birth of Gotse Delchev, who opposed centuries-old Ottoman rule in the Balkans that ended in the early 20th century. Police blocked streets, set up metal fences and conducted thorough checking in the area around the 16th century Orthodox Church “Sveti Spas” (“Holy Salvation”) in downtown Skopje, where Delchev is buried. Bulgarian Interior minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who led a delegation to the celebrations, called the measures “dracnian.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.