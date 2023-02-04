India, France, UAE to work on climate change, biodiversity

NEW DELHI (AP) — India, France and the United Arab Emirates have agreed on a trilateral initiative to undertake energy projects with a focus on solar and nuclear sources, fight climate change and protect biodiversity, particularly in the Indian Ocean region. According to India’s foreign ministry, the countries will organize trilateral events in the framework of the Indian presidency of the Group of 20 rich and developing nations, and the UAE’s hosting of COP28 climate negotiations this year. It was agreed that the three countries should focus on key issues such as single-use plastic pollution, desertification and food security.

