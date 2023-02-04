Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Analysts say the return of wintery conditions in February may result in the return of seasonal driving patterns, and prices may drop further if demand doesn’t spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.