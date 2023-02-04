Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had to reverse course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway. The agency says the Boeing 767 airplane was several miles from the Texas airport Saturday when it was cleared to land. But just before it was expected to land, an air traffic controller gave the go-ahead for an airplane operated by Southwest Airlines to take off. The Southwest flight was able to depart safely, and the FAA is investigating the incident.

