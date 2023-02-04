Chile wildfires spread amid heat wave as death toll rises
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile extended an emergency declaration to yet another region on Saturday as firefighters continued to struggle to control dozens of raging wildfires that have claimed at least 22 lives in the midst of a scorching heat wave that has broken records. The government declared a state of catastrophe Saturday on La Araucanía region, which is south of Ñuble and Biobío, two central-southern regions where the emergency declaration had already been issued allowing for greater cooperation with the military. At least 22 people have died in connection to the fires and 554 have been injured, including 16 who are in serious condition, according to Interior Minister Carolina Tohá.