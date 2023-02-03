UK man admits treason over crossbow plot against queen

LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow has pleaded guilty to treason for planning to attack Queen Elizabeth II. Jaswant Singh Chail on Friday admitted to a charge under the Treason Act of intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty.” He also pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon. Chail appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday by video link from Broadmoor secure psychiatric hospital. He is due to be sentenced on March 31. Chail was arrested at the castle on Christmas Day 2021, when the queen was staying there. The monarch died in September 2022, aged 96.

