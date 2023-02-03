New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico is looming as Democratic state legislators present a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women’s access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats comes in response to abortion restrictions recently adopted in two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico. A legislative panel will consider endorsing the bill at a Friday public hearing. The measure would also ban interference with gender-affirming care. The anti-abortion ordinances reference an obscure U.S. anti-obscenity law that prohibits shipping of medication or other items intended for abortions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.