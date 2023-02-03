Michigan judge denies ex-officer’s bid to drop murder charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial. Judge Christina Elmore on Friday rejected a defense motion to dismiss the case. Schurr was fired after shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head last April during a struggle. Schurr’s lawyers say he acted in self defense. They say Michigan law allows police to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Elmore agreed that there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial, scheduled to begin March 13. Schurr’s defense says it will appeal.

