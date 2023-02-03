Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death

MIAMI (AP) — Mexican actor Pablo Lyle has been sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The sentence handed down Friday came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he struck during a traffic incident. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez announced the sentence two months after rejecting the actor’s request for a new trial and upholding the guilty verdict reached by a jury in October.

