Menacing charge against Bengals’ Joe Mixon is dismissed

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman. A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal “in the interest of justice.” A warrant for Mixon was issued Thursday. A police affidavit alleged that Mixon pointed a firearm and said the victim “should be popped in the face” during a Jan. 21 altercation. Mixon’s agent says police have an obligation to, in his words, “do their work” before filing charges.

