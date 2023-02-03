Bolsonaro defends tenure, questions Brazil election defeat

MIAMI (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke to hundreds of supporters at a property owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump Friday and did not discourage them from claiming he lost his election due to fraud. Bolsonaro has never explicitly made that claim. But he sowed doubt about the reliability of Brazil’s voting machines before his November loss. He is now under federal investigation there for inciting an attack on the country’s congressional and supreme court buildings on Jan. 8. After rattling off his accomplishments Friday, Bolsonaro said he did not understand why he didn’t win the election. He smiled as the crowd cried “fraud!”

By TERRY SPENCER, ELEONORE HUGHES and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.