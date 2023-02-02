NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. The U.S. attorney’s office in Syracuse says 51-year-old Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty on Wednesday to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office. Prosecutors say Morelli threatened in one call to “pay someone 500 bucks” to crack Greene’s skull with a baseball bat. Morelli faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on June 1. A message seeking comment was left with Morelli’s attorney from the federal public defender’s office.

