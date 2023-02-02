Norway PM says oil profile to fund more aid to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway says the oil-rich Scandinavian country will become one of the world’s top donors to Ukraine when his government presents another planned military and civilian aid package. Gahr Støre told the Norwegian parliament on Thursday that profits from oil will finance the additional aid, He didn’t reveal how large the contribution will be, but he said the government would make it soon. Norway is one of Europe’s largest fossil-fuel exporters, and the conflict in Ukraine has boosted its revenues. Last year, the country gave Ukraine more 10 billion kroner ($1 billion) in civilian and military aid.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.