NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey borough councilwoman was found shot to death in an SUV outside of her home. The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found in the vehicle at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not made any arrests or said if they believe the motive for the slaying might be personal, political or a random act. Colleagues recalled the Republican councilwoman as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations. She served as the borough’s liaison to the police department now helping to investigate her death.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and TED SHAFFREY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.