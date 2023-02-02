Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say a suicide bomber who killed 101 people at a mosque on Monday disguised himself by wearing a police uniform. Moazzam Jah Ansari, the provincial chief, said Thursday that guards at the site assumed he was their colleague and did not search him. Ansari said the bomber has been identified and police are close to arresting the network that was behind one of the deadliest attacks in Peshawar, the capital in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Ansari said the blast caused the roof of the 50-year-old mosque to cave in. Of those killed, most were policemen and 225 people were wounded.

