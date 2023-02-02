Looking for love online? New study shows mixed experiences

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether looking for love or a casual encounter, 3 in 10 U.S. adults say they have used a dating site or app. That’s according to a new Pew Research Center study out Thursday. For the under-35 set, more than half have used the platforms. The overall number is unchanged since 2019, the last time the center took a look at online dating. Asked to choose among four potential reasons why they do it, 44% of current or recent users said finding a long-term partner was their goal. Forty percent responded that they wanted to date casually. Twenty-four percent were in search of casual sex and 22% were hunting for new friends.

