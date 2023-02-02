Israeli FM in Sudan, holds talks on full ties, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese military officials say that Israel’s foreign minister has held talks in Sudan, focused on reviving plans for full diplomatic ties between their states. Sudan’s ruling body, the Sovereignty Council, only said the talks on Thursday aimed at establishing “fruitful relations with Israel,’’ and strengthening cooperation in various sectors. It made no mention of full diplomatic relations — or opening embassies in each country. Three military officials spoke to the AP about the talks and said that full normalization of ties will not be achieved anytime soon. In 2020, Sudan signed a normalization agreement with Israel. The process stalled amid widespread popular opposition and a coup that upended Sudan’s democratic transition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.