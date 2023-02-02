How the US is boosting military alliances to counter China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is expanding it military presence in Asia, in a string of moves aimed at countering Beijing and reassuring Indo-Pacific allies that America will stand with them against threats from China and North Korea. The U.S. actions stretch from Japan to the Solomon Islands. And they involve more and increasingly advanced military exercises in the region and additional troop rotations in key areas facing the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. The announcements in recent weeks have triggered angry responses from both China and North Korea.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

