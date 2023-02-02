High-level Kyiv visit aims to deepen EU-Ukraine ties

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior members of the European Union’s executive branch are in Ukraine looking to boost relations with the war-torn country and pave the way for it to one day join the bloc. But not all of the EU’s 27 member countries think Ukraine should join. At least not soon because of long-held concerns over corruption. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is leading a team of 15 policy commissioners who were to spend Thursday discussing Ukraine’s financial, business and energy needs with its Cabinet. The highly symbolic visit is the first EU political mission of its kind to a country at war. Von der Leyen will also take part in a summit on Friday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

