High court offers bonuses, debt relief to lure police hires

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court police officers are looking for a few good men and women — as are law enforcement departments around the country in a tight employment market. High court personnel are showing up on college campuses, military bases and other venues to try to fill some of the force’s many vacancies. Supreme Court police protect the nine justices and the majestic marble building with an authorized strength of 189 officers. The court is coping with a rise in threats against the justices, including last year’s arrest of an armed man outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.