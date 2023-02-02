Exuberant Springsteen, E St. Band launch 1st tour in 6 years

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s been six years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band embarked on a major tour. Judging by the first show Wednesday night in Tampa, Florida, you’d never know it. The Boss and his band served notice they are back. At just under three hours, it wasn’t quite one of the marathon performances the 73-year-old Springsteen is best known for. But kicking off with “No Surrender” and finishing with a solo acoustic “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” Springsteen was in fine voice and his big band matched his energy. There were 19 musicians on the Amalie Arena stage at various points during the show.

