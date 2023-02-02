‘Daily Show’ reporter to headline White House press dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Real and fake news will collide again at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. will headline the event on April 29. Wood plays a reporter on “The Daily Show,” the long-running Comedy Central program that blends comedy and news. Association president Tamara Keith said Thursday that Wood brings “a journalistic eye to his comedy.” Keith says Wood is hilarious and “makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh.” Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah spoke at last year’s dinner, at which President Joe Biden poked fun at himself and former President Donald Trump.

